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Coalition says skyscraper at Riyadh financial district targeted in cowardly attack
Coalition says skyscraper at Riyadh financial district targeted in cowardly attack
The emblem of the Saudi Joint Forces.
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Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Arab News
November 24, 2026
18:08
The Saudi coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al Maliki said a skyscraper at Riyadh financial district has been targeted on Tuesday.
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