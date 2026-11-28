Saudi Civil Defense issued alerts in Khamis Mushait Governorate and Jazan Province due to potential dangers but lifted them shortly after

Another Houthi cruise missile aimed at the Riyadh area was also intercepted and destroyed earlier on the same day

RIYADH: Air defenses on Saturday intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Saudi Arabia’s southern region, Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, the coalition’s spokesperson said on a post on social media. Saudi civil defense authorities earlier issued alerts warning of potential danger in Khamis Mushait Governorate and Jazan Province, but lifted them shortly afterwards. Al-Maliki, a few hours earlier on Saturday, also said that a Houthi cruise missile launched toward the Riyadh area was similarly intercepted and destroyed, as the Kingdom faced a renewed wave of missile and drone attacks from the militia group. A Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Jazan refinery on Thursday killed a Nepali worker and injured several others. The refinery is located in south-west Saudi Arabia, on the Red Sea coast, and can process up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The Houthis also attacked Jazan port on Wednesday, causing minor damage and no casualties. Earlier in the week, a Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District injured 11 people, according to Saudi Civil Defense.