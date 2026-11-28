Bandar Alkhorayef, acting head of the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), recently visited the UK to enhance defense-industrial relations

The visit included meetings with UK Defense Minister Luke Pollard and a co-chaired session of the Saudi-UK Industrial Committee

RIYADH: Bandar Alkhorayef, acting governor of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), has concluded an official visit to the UK aimed at expanding defense-industrial ties and attracting strategic investment into the Kingdom’s military manufacturing sector. During his stay in London, Alkhorayef held bilateral talks with UK Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard and co-chaired a meeting of the Saudi–UK Industrial Committee, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday. Discussions focused on deeper industrial integration, technology transfer, and joint partnerships to strengthen national defense capabilities. The London talks directly support GAMI’s core mandate under Saudi Vision 2030 to localize more than 50 percent of the Kingdom’s military spending by 2030. Established in August 2017 to regulate, license, and develop the domestic defense ecosystem, the Riyadh-based authority drives international knowledge-transfer agreements to shift Saudi Arabia from heavy reliance on defense imports toward self-sustaining local manufacturing.