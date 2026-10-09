Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki reported that 136 military targets were destroyed in Houthi-controlled areas

The coalition aims to dismantle and destroy the ballistic missile network of the Houthi militia

RIYADH: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Friday that it had launched large-scale operations against the Houthi militia. Different elements and capabilities were being targeted, coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said. He added that strikes destroyed 136 military targets in areas under the control of the Houthis. “We are working to dismantle and destroy the ballistic missile network of the terrorist Houthi militia,” Al-Maliki said in a post on X with a video of strikes. Al-Maliki added that the coalition was providing air support to Yemen’s armed forces “around the clock, 24 hours a day.”