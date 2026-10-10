The National Center for Meteorology forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall in the Makkah region from Saturday through Wednesday, with potential for flash floods and hail

Other regions, including Jazan, Asir, Baha, Tabuk, Jouf, Najran, and Northern Borders, are also expected to experience similar rainfall and hazards

JEDDAH: The National Center for Meteorology has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across several governorates in the Makkah region from Saturday through Wednesday. The center said the rainfall could cause flash floods, hail and downdraft winds that stir up dust and sand. Other parts of the region are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. Jazan, Asir, Baha, Tabuk, Jouf, Najran, and Northern Borders regions are also forecast to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, potentially causing flash floods, hail, and dust-raising winds. The center has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the Madinah region from Sunday through Tuesday, accompanied by gusty winds, reduced visibility, hail, and thunderstorms. Winds over the Red Sea will blow from the northwest to the west at 15–35 km/h and from the southwest to the northwest at 10–50 km/h. Wave heights will range from half a meter to more than two meters, with the sea ranging from calm to choppy. In the Arabian Gulf, winds will blow from the northwest to the northeast and from the northwest to the southwest at 10–25 km/h. Wave heights will range from half a meter to one meter, with relatively calm sea conditions. The General Directorate of Civil Defense urged the public to exercise caution, stay in safe places, avoid valleys and flood-prone areas, and refrain from swimming in floodwaters. It also urged the public to follow official instructions issued through media and social media platforms, as thunderstorms are expected across most regions of the Kingdom through Wednesday.