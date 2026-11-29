Initiative connects entrepreneurs with healthcare industry leaders and potential investors

RIYADH: More than 30 public and private entities will take part in a weeklong event starting Sunday to explore investment opportunities and growth prospects for small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector. Organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority as part of its Business Weeks series, Health Week aims to connect entrepreneurs and SME owners with key stakeholders in the healthcare industry and help them explore business opportunities. The event will run until Dec. 3 at SME Support Centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Alkhobar and Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Participating organizations include the Council of Health Insurance, the Saudi Health Council and the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, alongside several private-sector companies operating in the healthcare sector. The program features seven main sessions, more than 30 entrepreneurial meetings and nine exhibiting entities. Discussions will cover investment opportunities, challenges facing healthcare SMEs, and ways to support their growth and sustainability. Other topics include medical innovations and emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, financing and business development opportunities in the sector. The authority has invited entrepreneurs, SME owners and others interested in the healthcare industry to register for the events through its website.