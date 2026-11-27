RIYADH: The falcon beauty competition rounds commenced on Thursday at the 2026 King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, the world’s largest gathering of falcons. Running until Monday, the festival features a four-day beauty contest. Each round offers a total prize pool of SR625,000 ($167,000), distributed as SR300,000 for first place, SR175,000 for second, SR100,000 for third, SR30,000 for fourth, and SR20,000 for fifth, underscoring the competition’s prominence within the festival’s program. It is organized by the National Center for Falcons at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.