ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan warned the country’s top judges that he might not survive his imprisonment without proper medical care, in an open letter seeking treatment for himself and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Khan said his blood pressure had risen sharply in solitary confinement and that doctors had warned him of a heightened risk of brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest. He also said Bibi could permanently lose her sight without further eye surgery. The government disputed his account, saying his health was monitored regularly and his blood pressure was satisfactory.

The letter, dated Nov. 16 and shared by Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar, was addressed to the chief justices of the Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court and Islamabad High Court. Khan asked them to enforce what he said were outstanding court orders concerning his treatment and prison conditions.

“At seventy-four, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive,” Khan said in the letter. “I will only remain able to prove my innocence if I stay alive.”

Khan said his blood pressure had reached 192 and 193 on Nov. 10 and that doctors had told him his heart had already suffered damage. Arab News could not independently verify those medical claims.

He said Bibi had undergone complicated retinal surgery in April and needed another operation.

“Without another surgery she may lose her sight permanently,” he wrote, alleging that her medical records were being withheld.

Khan also accused jail authorities of isolating him, restricting access to his family and lawyers, and failing to implement an August Supreme Court order that, according to his letter, called for his transfer to Shifa International Hospital and examination by a medical board.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry rejected Khan’s allegations in a response posted on X. He said the former premier received meals of his choice, books and television, and was examined weekly by medical specialists as well as at facilities outside prison.

“Imran Khan is being provided with the necessary facilities, including meals of his choice, books and television,” Chaudhry wrote. “In fact, he is currently among the most privileged prisoners in Pakistan.”

Chaudhry said medical assessments found Khan’s blood pressure to be “satisfactory” and accused his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of turning his health into a political campaign.

The appeal follows a court-ordered meeting between Khan, Bibi and their lawyers at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail in connection with their appeals against convictions in a corruption case. After the meeting, PTI lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa said Bibi’s eye condition was serious and that she needed treatment from a doctor and hospital of her choice.

Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 and faces multiple cases that he and his party say are politically motivated. The government denies that allegation and says he is being treated according to prison rules.

He was recently taken to Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment and follow-up care for an eye condition. The hospital said at the time that he was clinically stable.