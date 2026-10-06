ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday voiced his support for Pakistan’s efforts to help defuse tensions in the Gulf, urging the United States and Iran to end their conflict and restore navigational rights and freedoms in the region.

The statement followed Guterres’ wide-ranging talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on international and regional peace and security, the Middle East and Palestine, Kashmir dispute, Afghanistan situation, terrorism, the future of peacekeeping, sustainable development and climate change.

The UN chief arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday for an official visit through Oct. 8. His visit came as Pakistan continued diplomatic efforts to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran after months of conflict that has disrupted energy supplies and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

“For over two decades, in different roles, I have seen Pakistan as a source of solidarity and solutions. Again and again, I have seen how Pakistan matters. Not only because of its size, Pakistan matters because it brings an essential perspective to global debates,” Guterres said at a joint presser with Dar.

“And from Islamabad, I went to send a loud and clear message to all parties: end the conflict, return to diplomacy, fully restore navigational rights and freedoms in accordance with international law,” he said.

“And let’s not forget, there will never be peace in the region until the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people is fully realized, as Pakistan has long championed.”

The US and Israel launched the war on February 28, killing Iran’s leadership and demanding it cease any nuclear-related activities. The conflict, which followed Israel’s war on Gaza, has plunged the Middle East into violence, with Tehran’s retaliatory strikes targeting Washington’s Gulf allies and sending global energy prices skyrocketing.

Pakistan, which helped broker an interim US-Iran peace deal in mid-June that fell apart shortly afterwards, has repeatedly urged Washington and Tehran to return to dialogue.

Dar said he had an extensive and candid exchange of views with Guterres, covering an entire range of issues of importance to Pakistan and the United Nations vis-à-vis the global current challenges.

“We appreciate the honorable Secretary-General’s support for Pakistan’s mediation efforts and his recognition of the importance of diplomatic engagement. Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue is consistent with our broader approach at the United Nations, which is to promote cooperation over confrontation, dialogue over conflict, and peaceful settlement over the use of force,” he said.

“At a time of growing geopolitical tensions, conflicts, humanitarian crises, climate vulnerabilities, and economic pressures, we need stronger, effective, inclusive, and representative multilateralism. Pakistan will continue to work closely with the United Nations and with Member States to advance this objective.”

During his visit, Guterres is due to meet Pakistan’s president, prime minister and military chief and hold discussions on regional and international developments. He will visit the headquarters of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan and attend a briefing at Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority on disaster preparedness and early-warning systems.

Guterres last visited Pakistan in 2022 following devastating monsoon floods.