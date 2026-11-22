ISLAMABAD: Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel is scheduled to begin a two-day visit to Pakistan today, Sunday, for talks aimed at expanding trade and investment, with businesses from both countries set to explore partnerships in agriculture, renewable energy, technology and other sectors, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said.

The visit comes as Islamabad seeks to strengthen economic ties with European countries and diversify its exports. Bilateral trade with Portugal reached $288 million in fiscal 2025, up from $189 million in 2020, according to Pakistani government figures, with the balance of trade in Pakistan’s favor.

Rangel will hold a one-on-one meeting with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, followed by delegation-level talks and a joint press appearance.

“The two leaders will review bilateral relations and discuss ways to expand trade and investment,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Rangel is visiting at Dar’s invitation as the two countries mark 77 years of diplomatic relations, established on Nov. 7, 1949.

Their discussions will cover cooperation in agriculture, particularly olive cultivation and processing, renewable energy, maritime connectivity, migration and education.

The visit will also feature a Pakistan-Portugal Business Forum on Monday, bringing together companies from both countries to explore commercial partnerships and investment opportunities in agri-food, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, information technology and textiles.

Portugal is a member of the European Union. During bilateral political consultations in Islamabad in July, officials from the two countries discussed opportunities in labor mobility, information technology, renewable energy, port connectivity and olive cultivation.

The two foreign ministers are also expected to exchange views on regional and international developments and discuss cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral forums.

“Foreign Minister Rangel’s visit will provide an opportunity to build on the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Portugal and to broaden bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors,” the Foreign Ministry said.