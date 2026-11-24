ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Portugal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on investment protection to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, promote cross-border investment and facilitate business partnerships, Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) said on Tuesday.

The statement came after the SIFC hosted a Pakistan–Portugal business forum in Islamabad during a two-day visit of Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel to Pakistan to discuss trade, investment and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The business forum brought together around 20 Portuguese companies and representatives of Pakistan’s business community, providing a dedicated platform for business networking, investor engagement and identification of mutually beneficial economic opportunities.

The SIFC said on Tuesday that a major outcome of the forum was the signing of the MoU on investment protection between Pakistan’s Board of Investment (BOI) and Portugal’s Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade (AICEP).

“The agreement provides an institutional framework for enhanced cooperation between the two countries’ investment promotion agencies and reflects their shared commitment to promoting bilateral investment and facilitating business partnerships,” the SIFC said.

Bilateral trade between Portugal and Pakistan reached $288 million in the Pakistani fiscal year 2025, which starts from July 1, up from $189 million in 2020, according to Pakistani government figures.

A key feature of business forum were business-to-business (B2B) meetings between Pakistani and Portuguese companies, which enabled business representatives to exchange proposals, explore potential partnerships, assess joint venture opportunities and establish direct commercial contacts, according to the SIFC.

The forum focused on a range of promising sectors, including agriculture, textiles, renewable energy, information technology, tourism, maritime services, education and skilled labor mobility. Particular opportunities were identified in olive cultivation, agricultural processing and value addition, where Portuguese expertise and technology can complement Pakistan’s agricultural potential. Other areas of interest included industrial collaboration, renewable energy solutions and opportunities for expanding trade in goods and services.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Portuguese counterpart also attended the forum.

“Portugal’s established capabilities in technology, modern agriculture, renewable energy and industrial development offer considerable scope for cooperation with Pakistani enterprises. Similarly, Pakistan presents attractive opportunities through its large consumer market, skilled workforce, industrial capacity, strategic geographical location and diverse natural resources,” the SIFC said.

“Greater interaction between the private sectors of both countries can help translate these complementary strengths into practical commercial partnerships.”

On Monday, the two countries also agreed to set up a joint ministerial commission to boost trade and investment and signed an agreement to waive visas for diplomatic passport holders, Dar said at a joint presser with Rangel.

“We have a high potential and we can really deliver,” the Portuguese foreign minister said. “We fully agree that this joint ministerial committee is decisive to boost the economic dynamics of our relationship.”