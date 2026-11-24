Diplomacy is often tested not in comfortable surroundings, but where political differences, competing narratives and public hostility leave little room for engagement. Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, showed this during his recent visit to New Delhi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Civilizational Dialogue Forum. With relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors deeply strained, his conduct demonstrated diplomatic composure, intellectual confidence and the ability to defend national interests while remaining open to engagement.

For me, the visit’s significance goes beyond the diplomatic encounter itself. It brings into focus a transformation in India that I began to observe through years of personal engagement with the country.

Between 2012 and 2017, I visited India 14 times, traveling to Mumbai, Delhi and several other cities and meeting people from diverse professional, intellectual and social backgrounds. These visits gave me a sense of the country’s evolving social and political environment beyond the picture presented by its media and political establishment. By 2016, certain developments had become difficult to overlook. My concern was not only the growing hostility toward Muslims and other religious minorities, but also a broader erosion of tolerance, freedom of expression and the confidence to voice independent views.

In my conversations with members of India’s intelligentsia, business community and professional elite, I increasingly sensed apprehension. People with independent opinions seemed reluctant to express them publicly. Discussions that would once have taken place openly were confined to private drawing rooms. Significantly, this apprehension was no longer limited to religious minorities; it was spreading among sections of the educated and influential.

When a society’s intellectual class begins to censor itself for fear of political or social consequences, the problem goes beyond individual freedoms. It raises fundamental questions about institutional confidence, social cohesion and the health of democratic culture. I became concerned that the ideology advanced under Narendra Modi was weakening the pluralistic foundations on which modern India had built much of its national identity, and that, left unchecked, its consequences would reach far beyond minority rights and affect the fabric of Indian society itself.

A decade later, the events surrounding Dr. Malik’s visit have brought those concerns back into focus. Growing political polarization, pressure on dissent and the conduct of sections of the Indian television media raise important questions about the direction of India’s public discourse. This is not a judgment on Indian society as a whole. Millions of Indians continue to value pluralism, constitutional freedoms and peaceful coexistence, and that commitment deserves recognition. A distinction must always be drawn between a country’s people and the political choices of its leadership.

It was against this backdrop that Dr. Malik’s presence in Delhi took on particular significance. Faced with provocative questioning and a confrontational media environment, he showed that defending national interests does not require abandoning diplomatic discipline. His responses were measured, his arguments articulate and his approach grounded in dialogue rather than confrontation. He did not let the atmosphere around him dictate the terms of engagement, and instead used the opportunity to set out Pakistan’s position with clarity and confidence.

His observation that dialogue is possible between distinct identities, whereas uniformity produces a monologue, captured an essential principle of international relations. Meaningful dialogue requires recognizing differences, not suppressing them. Nations need not abandon their identities or resolve every disagreement before engaging with one another. They need the confidence to acknowledge differences, respect sovereignty and identify common interests. This matters especially in a region where historical grievances and mistrust have repeatedly blocked cooperation.

Restraint should never be mistaken for weakness, just as engagement should never be read as a compromise on sovereignty. Muhammad Azfar Ahsan

His decision to address the forum in Urdu was equally significant. In a city associated with Mirza Ghalib and the heritage of Nizamuddin Auliya, he presented language, literature and shared traditions as bridges between societies rather than sources of division. His address also went beyond symbolism. His proposals for a network of cultural institutions, a digital repository of regional heritage and a climate-resilient framework to protect shared cultural assets were an effort to turn historical connections into practical regional cooperation.

His response to questions on terrorism reflected another important principle. Rather than trading allegations, he emphasized transparency, evidence and the need for structured mechanisms to address regional security challenges. Security concerns between neighbors require credible institutional processes, not competing accusations.

The reaction of sections of the Indian media to his visit also deserves attention. Journalism is fundamental to democratic accountability, but its credibility rests on independence, verification and a willingness to question authority. When television debates are dominated by theatrics, sensationalism and predetermined narratives, journalism fails in its duty to inform. That protesters and citizens within India have themselves criticized parts of the country’s television media reflects a wider debate about media independence and public trust. This is not only an Indian concern. Every society must guard against the politicization of information, and no democracy can remain confident if independent journalism and the freedom to question those in power are steadily weakened.

For Pakistan, the larger significance of the episode lies in the diplomatic approach it represents. Despite longstanding tensions, Pakistan has consistently shown a commitment to restraint, dialogue and regional stability. Restraint should never be mistaken for weakness, just as engagement should never be read as a compromise on sovereignty. Remaining constructive in difficult circumstances is not merely diplomatic etiquette; it reflects strategic confidence and national maturity.

Pakistan must also recognize that its regional responsibilities extend well beyond India. Having assumed the chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State for 2026-27, Pakistan will host the organization’s next summit in Islamabad in August 2027. This is an opportunity to advance connectivity, trade, investment, energy cooperation, cultural exchange and collective security across Central Asia, China, West Asia and the wider Middle East. Pakistan’s future must be shaped by the strength of its international partnerships, the competitiveness of its economy and the credibility of its institutions.

India remains an important neighbor with which Pakistan must manage a complex relationship. But Pakistan’s economic and diplomatic future cannot be made contingent on the state of that relationship. The door to engagement should remain open, but any sustainable relationship must rest on mutual respect, reciprocity, sovereign equality and a genuine commitment to peaceful coexistence. Pakistan must pursue peace without making its own progress dependent on whether another country reciprocates.

Dr. Malik’s visit was therefore more than a successful encounter in a difficult media environment. It showed that Pakistan can state its position with confidence, participate meaningfully in multilateral institutions and defend its perspective without letting hostility dictate its conduct.

A country’s international standing is not determined by the volume of its rhetoric. It is earned through institutional credibility, policy consistency, intellectual confidence and the dignity of its conduct. Delhi showed that conviction does not require confrontation and that restraint is compatible with strength. The challenge now is to turn that moment into lasting diplomatic credibility, stronger regional partnerships and more confident engagement with the world.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan is a former Minister for Investment of Pakistan and the founder and CEO of Nutshell, a PR and communications firm. He is Professor of Practice in Public Policy and Communication at the University of Lahore.