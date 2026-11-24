ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday barred television channels and radio stations from airing infant formula milk advertisements, in a move aimed at protecting breastfeeding and infant health.

The development came hours after the Pakistani Senate’s Standing Committee on Health cited a 2002 law against the marketing of breast-milk substitutes and directed the media regulator to immediately stop airing of infant formula milk advertisements.

The directive came during a briefing on Tuesday, at which National Institute of Child Health Director Dr. Jamal Raza said formula milk was harmful to infant health, warning that “children on formula are 15 times more likely to die due to infections like pneumonia and diarrhea.”

PEMRA said it had decided to ban advertisements of infant formula products after a detailed analysis of the advertisements and provisions of Protection of Breast-Feeding and Child Nutrition Ordinance 2002 and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Act 2012.

“All advertisements and promotional activities relating to infant formula products (commercially manufactured formula powder milk) are hereby prohibited with immediate effect until the required legal compliance and NOC/approval/permission is obtained from the concerned department or health regulatory body,” the regulator said in a notification.

The development put a lucrative market under renewed scrutiny in a country of over 241 million people. Pakistan imported infant formula worth around $60 million in 2024, while domestic sales stood at Rs124 billion ($443 million), Raza told the Senate panel on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Senate committee questioned why such advertisements were still airing, arguing that PEMRA did not need fresh government instructions to enforce a law that has been in force for 24 years. Infant formula milk falls under the oversight of DRAP.

“It has been proved that airing such advertainments is against the law and that the infant formula comes under the justification of DRAP. So, ensure that from now onward, no advertisement is aired on televisions,” Chishti told PEMRA Chairperson Ambreen Jan during the Senate committee meeting on Tuesday.

PEMRA officials told the committee it had written to DRAP seeking its participation in court proceedings to defend the policy and the law.

Four importers challenged DRAP’s jurisdiction over infant formula in the Sindh High Court in March 2024, and earlier this month a multinational manufacturer obtained a stay from the Islamabad High Court against a previous directive from the committee requiring formula advertisements to carry the warning “Mother’s milk is the best for a child.”

The senators rejected PEMRA’s argument, noting that the stay applied to two regulatory letters and not to the 2002 ordinance itself.