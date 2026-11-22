KARACHI: Suspended above a stage in Karachi, Palestinian artist Shatha Yassin Jarrar blended singing, theater and aerial acrobatics to explore the distance between childhood dreams and adult realities, bringing a deeply personal account of life in the occupied West Bank to Pakistani audiences.

Her performance, “Shatha’s Triangle,” was staged at the Arts Council of Pakistan as part of the World Culture Festival, an international gathering featuring theater, music, dance and visual arts that concludes today. Associated with The Freedom Theatre in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the production drew on her experiences of growing up amid conflict and restrictions on movement.

Jarrar, who is also an aerial circus trainer, said she had developed her own theatrical style, combining acrobatics with conventional theater to portray the struggles she had faced and the dreams she had been unable to fulfill.

“I want from people in Karachi and anybody anywhere else to know and to listen, to hear my story,” she told Arab News.

The artist said she deliberately left the performance without a definitive conclusion because her own journey was still unfolding.

“I didn’t show the result because I’m still living and I’m still figuring out actually,” she said.

BEYOND HEROISM

The production’s director, Mu’tasim Abu Hassan, said Palestinian artists felt compelled to tell their own stories as conflict continued to shape their lives and how they were perceived beyond their homeland.

“After the war, as a Palestinian, we find that we have to tell the people about our stories and dreams and what we really live in Palestine and reality there,” he said.

Abu Hassan said the performance sought to challenge the expectation that Palestinians must constantly be portrayed as heroic figures, arguing that such representations often overshadow their ordinary human experiences.

“The main thing is to produce the reality to the audience, reality of a Palestinian as a human being, not as a hero,” he said.

“Because the idea of being a hero as a Palestinian all the time, it’s really heavy for us.”

The combination of aerial acrobatics and movements, he added, allowed the production to communicate these experiences through an unconventional form of storytelling.

Abu Hassan said producing theater in Jenin had become increasingly difficult, with conflict and restrictions on movement disrupting rehearsals and performances.

“We lost our place, we lost our theater. Now we try to find, you know, alternative places to do our rehearsal there,” he said.

Checkpoints across the occupied West Bank had also complicated travel between Palestinian cities, making it harder for artists to gather and work together, he added.

SOLIDARITY IN KARACHI

For Jarrar, performing in Karachi offered an opportunity to reach audiences beyond Palestine, where she said the production had previously been staged at five theaters.

She said performing before a larger audience than she was accustomed to had initially been stressful, but the attentiveness of spectators and their feedback afterward made the experience rewarding.

Arts Council of Pakistan President Muhammad Ahmed Shah, speaking at the event, expressed solidarity with Palestinian artists and said the festival sought to promote global peace by bringing together performers from different countries and cultures.

He said some international participants had been unable to reach Pakistan because of visa and border-crossing difficulties.

Abu Hassan, visiting Pakistan for the first time, said he had known little about the country before arriving but was encouraged by the warmth and support shown to the Palestinian performers.

“When I heard from people that ‘we love Palestine and we are with you,’ it really gave us support, and we felt like, yeah, we are not alone,” he said.

Jarrar also expressed gratitude to the Karachi audience and said she hoped to return to Pakistan for another performance.

“See you next year, inshallah,” she said.