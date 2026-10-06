ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s most populous province Punjab on Tuesday banned public gatherings for 10 days, citing intelligence warnings of possible militant attacks, as supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan continued a protest march toward Islamabad.

The order, effective from Oct. 6-15, prohibits gatherings, rallies, sit-ins, processions and demonstrations of five or more people in public places across Punjab, as well as carrying or displaying weapons and inciting participation in prohibited assemblies.

The restrictions coincide with a march led by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party from neighboring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province toward the federal capital. The procession, which began on Sunday to demand Khan’s release, reached Kohat on Monday and is due to travel toward Peshawar on Tuesday before converging near the Punjab border at Khairabad on Oct. 8.

The Punjab government said, however, the restrictions were imposed because law enforcement and intelligence agencies had reported a “serious and imminent threat” to public peace and safety from militant groups and “hostile intelligence agencies.”

“Multiple threat alerts have been received from IAs regarding possible terrorist activities being planned by such hostile agencies by employing suicide bombers, Vehicle Bound Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) and target killings during large public gatherings across Punjab,” said the Home Department order, a copy of which was seen by Arab News.

It said rallies, demonstrations, sit-ins and other gatherings could provide “easy targets” for militant attacks and risk loss of life and damage to property or critical infrastructure.

The order exempts weddings, funerals and gatherings at mosques and other places of worship, as well as courts, official government duties and events specifically authorized by district authorities. Law enforcement, intelligence and security personnel on duty are also exempt.

Punjab had already imposed similar restrictions from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5, covering the period in which PTI had initially planned to begin its march. The provincial government cited militant threats when announcing those measures as well.

Security has also been tightened in Islamabad ahead of the possible arrival of Khan’s supporters. The federal government has extended the deployment of paramilitary Rangers in the capital and parts of Punjab until Oct. 15, while authorities have positioned shipping containers and additional security personnel around Islamabad.

PTI launched the march after negotiations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government ended without agreement, including over access to Khan and differences on counterterrorism policy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has been hit by a resurgence in militant violence.

Khan, who was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April 2022, has been imprisoned since August 2023 on corruption and other charges that he says are politically motivated. His party is demanding his release and greater access to him for relatives, lawyers and political associates.

The march’s announced itinerary currently ends at Khairabad on Oct. 8, where PTI has said it will reveal its plans for the next phase.