KARACHI: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb invited the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) to submit tax proposals to the government to address taxation and regulatory issues in order to attract more investors, MUFAP said on Saturday.

Pakistan’s mutual fund industry had Rs4.72 trillion ($17.07 billion) in assets under management and reported 1.94 million individual investor accounts at the end of September, according to MUFAP. Shariah-compliant funds accounted for about half of open-end fund assets, while pension fund assets stood at Rs162.9 billion ($582 million).

In recent years, Pakistan’s government has sought to increase domestic savings and reduce reliance on external financing. However, mutual fund industry officials have called for tax reforms, incentives for small savers and wider access to pension products to encourage more Pakistanis to invest in these funds.

Speaking at an event in Karachi, Aurangzeb said the mutual fund industry could learn from the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s success in attracting younger investors, adding that millennials and Generation Z accounted for 60-70 percent of the increase in PSX investors.

“Younger, financially savvy investors were looking for opportunities in the financial sector,” he said as per a MUFAP statement, urging fund managers to make it easier for households to invest small amounts regularly through simpler account opening, payments via Raast system and investor guidance in Urdu language.

“The government was ready to work with the industry on its proposals to improve tax and regulatory policy.”

MUFAP Chairman Shazad Dada called for targeted tax incentives for small savers and wider access to contributory pensions for government, corporate and informal-sector workers. He proposed a gradual shift from unfunded gratuity arrangements to funded pensions for future years of service while protecting benefits workers had already earned, according to the finance ministry.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Commissioner Muhammad Ali Farid Khwaja urged private employers to offer the Voluntary Pension System. He said shared customer verification, electronic payments and digital distribution could help the industry reach more women, young professionals and first-time investors.

“When a family thinks about saving, we want mutual funds to come to mind,” MUFAP CEO Mashmooma Zehra Majeed said, adding that a larger domestic savings base would help Pakistan finance more of its development from its own resources.