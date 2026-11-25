ISLAMABAD: Bangladesh’s parliament speaker met his Pakistani counterpart in Islamabad this week on the first official visit by a sitting Bangladeshi speaker, Pakistan’s National Assembly said on Tuesday, extending a diplomatic thaw between two countries that split in a war 55 years ago.

Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan, became independent in 1971 after a war in which India intervened in support of Bangladesh’s independence forces. Dhaka maintained close ties with New Delhi but relations cooled after a student-led uprising ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasinain August 2024 and she fled to India. Contacts with Pakistan have since expanded.

A senior Bangladeshi military delegation visited Pakistan in January 2025. Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar traveled to Dhaka that August, the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister in 13 years. Regular direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi resumed this January after a 14-year break.

“The visit marks a historic milestone in parliamentary diplomacy between Pakistan and Bangladesh, as it is the first-ever visit to Pakistan by a Speaker of the Bangladesh Parliament,” Pakistan’s National Assembly said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ahmad and Pakistani National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq discussed regular exchanges between lawmakers and closer cooperation at international forums, according to the assembly.

Ahmad is leading a parliamentary delegation that includes the chair of Bangladesh’s foreign affairs committee.

Ahmad graduated from the Pakistan Military Academy and served in the East Bengal Regiment before joining Bangladesh’s independence struggle. He received the Bir Bikram gallantry award for his service in the war. Its legacy remains a point of contention.

During Dar’s visit to Dhaka last year, Bangladesh reiterated its demand for a formal apology for atrocities committed by Pakistani forces in 1971.

Separately, a 20-member Bangladeshi delegation of buyers, exhibitors and government officials is taking part in the FoodAg Pakistan trade exhibition in Karachi this week, Pakistan’s government said Tuesday.