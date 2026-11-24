ISLAMABAD: Pakistan condemned Tuesday’s Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district that injured 11 people, backing Saudi Arabia’s right to defend itself after the second reported strike on the same building in five days.

Saudi Civil Defense said two Saudis, two Indians, three Nepalis and four Egyptians were injured. Reuters identified the building as the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. The Nov. 19 strike damaged several floors and nearby buildings, Saudi authorities said at the time, and caused no injuries.

The attacks have brought the renewed war in Yemen into the heart of the Saudi capital’s business district. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defense pact in September 2025 that treats aggression against either country as aggression against both. The two countries signed a separate joint defense agreement with Türkiye in August.

“Pakistan stands in full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of these attacks. The Kingdom has every right to defend its territory and protect its citizens and residents,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The ministry expressed sympathy for the injured and their families and praised the Saudi emergency response. It said attacks that endanger civilians and civilian infrastructure heighten regional tensions and undermine efforts to restore peace. The statement gave no indication of any steps under either defense agreement.

Islamabad also condemned last week’s strike and an earlier Houthi attack on a Saudi Aramco office building in Riyadh. The Gulf Cooperation Council condemned Tuesday’s attack and reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis, an Iran-backed group that controls Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, have targeted Saudi airports, oil infrastructure and office buildings since fighting in Yemen reignited in July amid the wider US-Iran war.