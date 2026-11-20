KARACHI: Pakistan’s cybercrime agency is investigating approximately Rs250 billion ($904 million) in suspected transactions linked to illegal online gambling after a financial alert led investigators to dozens of bank accounts allegedly used to channel betting payments, a senior official told Arab News on Friday.

The three-month investigation began with a suspicious transaction report flagging Rs6.15 billion ($22.2 million) in activity inconsistent with the declared businesses of certain account holders. Following the financial trail, investigators identified about 38 accounts in Sindh province allegedly linked to online betting.

The case has raised questions about how an alleged gambling network could move billions of rupees through Pakistan’s formal banking system. It also highlights the difficulties authorities face in tracing electronic payments and freezing suspected funds before they are moved elsewhere.

“Yesterday, I mentioned Rs240 billion, but this figure keeps changing,” Shahzad Akbar, additional director of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Karachi, told Arab News. “You are asking me now, and it currently stands at Rs264 billion. By tomorrow, it could be a different amount.”

“Therefore, I would suggest keeping the figure at approximately Rs250 billion as a lump-sum estimate,” he added.

The figure represents estimated credits to accounts under investigation, rather than a verified total of illegal gambling proceeds. Akbar said the final amount would depend on how much money had circulated through the accounts.

Investigators have so far frozen approximately Rs1 billion ($3.6 million) in suspected funds, seized Rs7.3 million ($26,400) in cash and arrested five suspects, all chief executives or directors of companies allegedly involved in the operation.

A total of 40 people have been named in a first information report, the document that formally opens a police case in Pakistan.

According to Akbar, the suspects allegedly used accounts registered for businesses such as agriculture, dairy and web design to process transactions unrelated to their declared activities.

In one instance, investigators traced about Rs2 billion ($7.2 million) in credits to three commercial bank accounts belonging to a man in Dera Ghazi Khan, a city in Punjab province.

The man had allegedly allowed others to operate the accounts in exchange for Rs20,000 ($72) a month, Akbar said, illustrating how individuals could be used to provide access to banking channels for transactions far exceeding their apparent business activity.

Investigators are also examining whether bank officials were involved in opening and operating such accounts.

“We will bring everyone under investigation according to their level of involvement,” Akbar said.

He said the agency was focusing on those believed to have controlled and profited from the operation, rather than solely on individuals whose names appeared on the accounts.

Gambling has been prohibited in Pakistan under legislation dating to 1977, with Sindh introducing its own prohibition the following year. But the growth of online betting has created new enforcement challenges, allowing users to place wagers through digital applications while payments are processed through electronic financial channels.

Akbar said the suspected network collected payments from users of betting applications, including 1xBet, Melbet and X777, through digital wallets and other electronic channels.

The money was then allegedly routed through payment intermediaries, merchant arrangements and commercial bank accounts, with different participants receiving commissions for processing the transactions.

According to Akbar, payment channels received about 1.3 percent, merchants 1.5 percent and account managers 2 percent, while intermediary companies together retained an estimated 5 to 7 percent of processed funds.

Investigators believe about 60 to 65 percent of the money circulated back into betting, while another portion allegedly went to app developers and operators. The figures form part of the agency’s preliminary assessment.

Akbar alleged that Chinese developers were involved in creating and operating several betting applications and confirmed that one Chinese national had been named in the case.

The agency has not disclosed how much money, if any, was transferred abroad or identified any overseas recipients.

Akbar said investigators believed the wider network’s financial activity could eventually reach Rs1 trillion ($3.6 billion), although the agency has not provided a final calculation or specified the period covered by that projection.

The investigation has also exposed what Akbar described as procedural obstacles to stopping suspicious transactions.

He said investigators sometimes needed permission from a court or another authority before freezing suspected accounts, creating delays during which funds could be transferred elsewhere.

“Our entire work involves online transactions. Money can move from one place to another with a single click,” he said.

Akbar said NCCIA field offices had proposed granting the agency greater powers to respond quickly to suspected cyber-enabled financial crimes.

The investigation is continuing, with authorities examining financial records, the roles of account holders and payment intermediaries, possible involvement by bank officials and links to overseas operators.