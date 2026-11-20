ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s planning minister called on provincial authorities this week to cut passenger and freight fares after fuel prices retreated from their wartime highs, seeking to pass the savings on to households and businesses.

Pakistan’s dependence on imported fuel has left it exposed to price rises since the US-Israeli war with Iran began on Feb. 28. Higher petrol and diesel costs raised the price of travel and moving goods. Pump prices have since fallen substantially, but a small increase in petrol due on Friday shows the decline has not been uninterrupted.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority said petrol would rise by Re1 to Rs323 ($1.16) a liter on Friday, while high-speed diesel would remain at Rs355 ($1.28). The previous day, both fuels had fallen by Rs3 a liter. Despite the latest petrol increase, the two fuels remain below their mid-November prices.

“Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal directed Federal and provincial governments to take urgent measures to reduce passenger and freight transport fares so that households and businesses benefit from the recent decline in petrol and diesel prices,” the planning ministry said in a statement after Iqbal chaired an emergency meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee on Thursday.

The ministry said Iqbal wanted provinces to issue revised passenger fare schedules and monitor compliance. He also called for lower freight charges, which can affect the prices consumers pay for goods transported to markets. The committee is due to meet again within a week to review action taken. No revised fares were announced at Thursday’s meeting.

Petrol stood at Rs335 a liter and diesel at Rs364 on Nov. 12. Petrol then fell to Rs330 on Nov. 14, Rs328 on Nov. 17, Rs325 on Nov. 18 and Rs322 on Nov. 19, before the increase announced for Friday. Diesel fell to Rs360 on Nov. 14 and Rs358 on Nov. 17, held steady the next day, then dropped to Rs355 on Nov. 19.

At Friday’s rates, petrol will still cost 25.1 percent more than the Rs258.17 a liter charged immediately before the war began. Diesel remains 28.8 percent above its prewar price of Rs275.70. At the height of the initial fuel shock in April, petrol reached Rs458.41 and diesel Rs520.35 a liter.