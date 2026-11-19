ISLAMABAD: Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar arrived in Karachi on Thursday for the launch of a joint offshore oil and gas survey, Pakistan’s petroleum ministry said, while Türkiye confirmed the survey ship had docked.

Pakistan is seeking new domestic energy resources after years of limited offshore exploration. Its last major offshore drilling attempt, in 2019, failed to find commercially viable oil or gas, leaving the country dependent on imported fuel.

The latest effort follows Pakistan’s award of 23 offshore exploration blocks last year in its first such auction in nearly two decades. Türkiye’s state-owned petroleum company took a 25 percent stake and operatorship in one block off Karachi. Survey data will help identify possible drilling sites, but a commercial discovery remains uncertain.

“Pakistan and Türkiye’s energy ministers will welcome the seismic vessel at the port tomorrow [Friday],” Pakistan’s petroleum ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye’s energy ministry said separately on Thursday that the Oruç Reis had already docked at the Port of Karachi. The vessel will leave for its survey areas after final preparations, it said.

The ship will first gather three-dimensional seismic data across 670 square kilometers in the Indus-C Block off Karachi. Preparation and data collection are expected to take about 50 days after it reaches the survey area.

It will then return to Karachi before conducting a second survey in the Makran Blocks, collecting two-dimensional data along 2,353 kilometers of survey lines. Türkiye’s ministry expects that work to take 25 days.

“We are now beginning hydrocarbon exploration in Pakistan’s offshore areas,” Bayraktar said in remarks published by the Turkish ministry on Thurday. “As part of this new mission, the vessel will collect 2D and 3D seismic data in two areas.”

Oruç Reis previously surveyed offshore Somalia, where Türkiye says the data it gathered helped prepare for a subsequent deepwater drilling operation. In Pakistan, the survey findings will need to be assessed before any decision to drill.