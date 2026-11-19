ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government has yet to finalize a date for a proposed referendum on the creation of new provinces, a senior official said on Wednesday, despite growing political debate over redrawing the country’s provincial boundaries and mounting differences within the ruling coalition.

The development comes a day after Information Minister Attaullah Tarar publicly backed holding a referendum to determine public opinion on creating smaller administrative units, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a key coalition partner, opposed any move that could divide the southern Sindh province it rules.

Pakistan, a country of more than 240 million people, is divided into four provinces, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, that vary enormously in population and geography. Creating new provinces would require constitutional amendments and broad political agreement over issues including political representation and the distribution of federal revenues.

In recent weeks, proposals to break the four provinces into smaller administrative units have revived debate over whether greater devolution could improve governance and public services, and whether the cash-strapped state can afford the additional bureaucracies it could create.

“The prime minister has not instructed to prepare for referendum yet,” a senior official at PM Shehbaz Sharif’s office told Arab News on Wednesday, when asked whether a date had been decided for the proposed vote.

The debate over new provinces gained momentum after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, considered close to Pakistan’s powerful military establishment, publicly backed the proposal to create additional provinces or administrative units during a speech at the Pakistan Economic Summit in Islamabad on July 30.

Supporters of creating smaller provinces argue that decentralizing administrative structures could bring government services, including health care, education and public spending, closer to local communities. But provincial boundaries also carry political and cultural weight. In Sindh, redrawing them raises a particularly sensitive question: whether Karachi, the provincial capital and Pakistan’s largest city, would remain part of the province.

On Saturday, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met in Lahore to discuss the country’s political, economic and security situation, though the official statement issued afterwards did not specifically mention a referendum.

The statement said the two leaders discussed cooperation among coalition partners, continuity of consultations and progress on public welfare projects, reaffirming their commitment to economic stability and development.

Asked whether the president supported holding a referendum on new provinces, Zardari’s spokesperson Murtaza Solangi said: “The President has not spoken on that matter yet. When he does, we will let you know.”

But Zardari’s son and PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, on Tuesday warned against any attempt to divide Sindh, saying such a move could trigger serious unrest.

“If the province is divided by force, society will be divided; it will lead to enmity, ordinary people will take up arms, and the bloodshed will not be limited to a single death,” he said at an event in Karachi.

Bilawal said Pakistan’s Constitution provided a procedure for creating new provinces and argued that suggesting a referendum amounted to seeking an unconstitutional alternative. The PPP, which governs Sindh, has consistently opposed dividing the province.

In a video statement issued hours later, Tarar defended the proposal for a referendum, saying decisions about creating smaller administrative units should be based on the wishes of people rather than the preferences of individual political leaders.

“Small administrative units should be seen in a constructive manner instead of making them a cause for controversy,” the information minister said. “And this decision should be based on the opinion of the people. And the best way to know the opinion of the people can be through a referendum.”

However, Farooq Sattar, a member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) party that is a major political stakeholder in Karachi and some other Sindh cities, said he expected Pakistan to move toward multiple provinces and administrative units by the beginning of 2027, expressing hope that a referendum could take place in December.

“God willing, when the sun of 2027 rises, it will be the sun of a Pakistan with multiple administrative units and multiple provinces,” Sattar told Arab News, adding that the proposed referendum could ask voters a straightforward yes-or-no question about whether they wanted smaller administrative units with their own chief executives and administrative powers.

Sattar also challenged the PPP to seek public opinion rather than oppose the proposal, saying administrative reforms had been delayed in the country for way too long.

Danyal Chaudhry, a member of PM Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, said discussions about new provinces should not be restricted by political disagreements, adding that the ultimate decision rests with the public.

“I am not saying they should be created, nor am I saying they should not be created,” Chaudhry told Arab News. “It is the public’s decision whether provinces should be created or not.”

He acknowledged that the existing administrative structures were struggling to address the needs of growing populations, but said that financial sustainability would be essential for any new provinces.

“A province that cannot sustain itself financially cannot become a province,” he said, adding that new provinces must be able to meet their people’s needs and operate their own revenue systems.

“If you are going to put the burden back on the federation, then there is no point. If you can’t generate your own money, there is no point.”