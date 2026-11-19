ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has hired an EY Middle East-led consortium to advise on the planned outsourcing of airports in Karachi and Lahore, the Privatization Commission said on Thursday, moving forward with efforts to bring private operators into its aviation sector.

The government wants private companies to run and develop the two airports under concession or management contracts.

The plans form part of a wider privatization drive under Pakistan’s $7 billion International Monetary Fund program. Islamabad has already transferred management control of Pakistan International Airlines to a private consortium and is preparing transactions involving electricity distribution companies. The government says private investment and management could improve services and reduce the demands state businesses place on public finances.

“The transactions envisage bringing in private sector expertise for the operation, management, commercial development and optimization of both airports through a concession / management contract,” the Privatization Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The EY-led consortium will provide financial, technical, legal, environmental and commercial advice on how to structure and carry out the proposed contracts. The statement gave no date for inviting bids or selecting operators.

The commission selected the consortium as its preferred financial adviser in August, following a competitive process. Thursday’s signing completes that appointment and allows advisory work on the Karachi and Lahore transactions to proceed.

Pakistan is pursuing a separate concession for Islamabad International Airport, with the Asian Development Bank advising on that transaction. Privatization adviser Muhammad Ali told Arab News earlier this month that the government hoped to invite bids for the Islamabad airport’s long-term operation by the end of December. He said expanding capacity at the Karachi and Lahore airports could require more than $500 million in investment.

The government is also seeking private participation in three electricity distributors serving Islamabad, Gujranwala and Faisalabad. The IMF has urged Pakistan to advance those transactions, saying private management could improve performance and help address persistent costs in the power sector.