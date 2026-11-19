ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is continuing to speak with Iran and the United States in an effort to end their conflict, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday, as mediators seek to revive a collapsed ceasefire.

Pakistan and Qatar helped broker a June accord that briefly halted fighting and set out a path toward talks on Iran’s nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy shipments. The truce later broke down, and both sides have accused the other of violating it.

Iran has proposed reopening the strait within two days of an agreement with Washington, subject to conditions that include sanctions relief and an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday that Washington had yet to respond to the latest proposal.

“There are difficulties, there are political issues, there are, you know, look at this Gulf crisis, still creating trouble not only in the region but for the entire world,” Sharif told members of the American Business Council in Pakistan.

“And as I speak Pakistan is still working tirelessly to restore peace in the region, talking to Iran, talking to Washington through the support of our friendly and brotherly countries.”

Sharif expressed confidence that the diplomatic effort could bring the conflict under control, but gave no details of the contacts or any planned meeting between the warring sides.

The United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, setting off a war that spread across the Middle East. Disruption around the Strait of Hormuz and the US blockade of Iranian ports have made the waterway a central issue in negotiations. Tehran and Washington also remain divided over sanctions and Iran’s nuclear program.

Sharif linked the conflict to Pakistan’s economic outlook, saying the country remained vulnerable to energy shocks because it imported most of its fuel. He told the business gathering that a return to regional peace would improve Pakistan’s prospects for growth.

His remarks follow a visit to Islamabad this week by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who said Tehran trusted Pakistan’s mediation efforts. Sharif also met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian last week and reaffirmed Pakistan’s willingness to support further diplomacy.