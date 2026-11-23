ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday met Uganda’s Minister of State for Agriculture Desire Muhooza and discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral agricultural trade, particularly Pakistani rice exports to the East African nation, the Pakistani information ministry said.

Monday’s meeting focused on expanding agricultural trade, strengthening cooperation in agricultural research and seed development, and establishing a mechanism for sustained bilateral engagement. The development comes as Pakistan seeks to boost its exports as it navigates a long path to economic recovery under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program.

Rice trade emerged as a major area of cooperation, as Uganda’s annual rice imports were estimated at approximately $300 million, while Pakistan’s share remains around $3 million. Pakistan exported about 5.82 million metric tons of rice worth $3.35 billion worldwide in the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan.

Hussain emphasized Pakistan’s capacity to supply high-quality rice at competitive prices and proposed establishing direct commercial linkages between Pakistani exporters and Ugandan importers.

“The meeting also discussed concerns regarding Pakistani rice reaching Uganda through intermediary markets, including Tanzania, resulting in additional costs,” the Pakistani information ministry said in a statement.

“Both sides recognized that direct trade could improve price competitiveness, strengthen commercial relationships and create new opportunities for exporters.”

Hussain proposed establishing a Joint Working Group (JWG) on Agriculture institutionalize agricultural cooperation, which would provide a structured platform for regular consultations, identification of trade opportunities, resolution of technical issues and implementation of joint initiatives, according to the information ministry.

The proposed mechanism would facilitate periodic meetings between the relevant institutions, supported by technical consultations as required.

“Agricultural research, climate-resilient seeds, crop improvement, mechanization and livestock development were identified as important areas for future collaboration,” the ministry said. “Opportunities for introducing Pakistani olive oil to the Ugandan market were also discussed.”