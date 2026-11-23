Last week, at the Georgetown Pakistan Forum in Washington, filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy turned to Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, and told him our embassies had failed to tell Pakistan’s story.

“There are no robust programs,” she said. “While we talk about Pakistan’s soft image, the people who represent Pakistan’s soft image in the embassies around the world are not doing that.”

It was a blunt thing to say to an envoy’s face, and a fair one. The room applauded. So did much of X.

Soon after, critics resurfaced old tweets of hers they said were racist, proof to them that she had no business speaking for the country. It is a routine she knows well.

The woman holding the camera is the problem. The men in the frame represent us just fine. —Muna Khan

Think about the sequence. A woman who has spent two decades carrying Pakistani stories to the world’s biggest stages says the state should do more of the same. And a loud slice of the public responds not by asking whether she is right, but whether she has the right.

I want to be fair. Old words can be held against anyone, and if what she wrote was wrong, she can be asked to answer for it. Criticism is not the problem. But an argument is not a reflex. And what greets Sharmeen almost every time she speaks is a reflex.

It is a familiar one. We have a habit in this country of turning on the people who carry our name abroad, especially when they are women.

In October, the Karachi designer Zainab Chottani showed her collection in Paris. Someone on Instagram quickly found the problem: there were no Pakistani models on the runway. Never mind that the show was in Paris and the models were hired there, as they usually are when a show travels. The clothes, the craft and the designer were Pakistani. Still, the first instinct was to look for what was missing.

Take Malala Yousafzai. She can be criticized, and she has been. Many felt her response to the genocide in Gaza was too cautious, and her decision to work on a Broadway musical with Hillary Clinton drew anger that was not unearned. Fair enough. But the criticism of Malala did not begin with Gaza, and it will not end with it. For more than a decade she has been a permanent target. A girl shot in the head for wanting to go to school has spent her adult life being told she made Pakistan look bad.

Sharmeen herself has long faced the same treatment. Two Academy Awards. Years of work promoting local filmmakers and animators. And still, to many, she is the woman who shows Pakistan in a bad light.

Think about what that means. Her films have documented acid attacks and so-called honor killings. The men who threw the acid, the men who pulled the trigger, are rarely accused of damaging the country’s image. She is. The woman holding the camera is the problem. The men in the frame represent us just fine.

That inversion is everywhere once you look for it.

You cannot open a newspaper or a phone in this country without meeting the abuse of women. Anytime you read about a horrific crime against a woman, you should see the online reaction. It is filled with warnings not to judge, for example, the husband. Let’s wait. Let’s not rush. Let’s not ruin a man’s name. I wonder where that caution goes when a woman succeeds. Nobody waits for evidence before deciding that Malala is an agent, or that Sharmeen is a traitor. For them, the verdict is instant.

And the men who do kill their wives? Nobody calls them traitors. Nobody says they have shamed the nation in front of the world. Yet no documentary, no Oscar speech and no Instagram post has done more to darken Pakistan’s name than the women killed at home by the men closest to them. If we are so worried about our image, why is our anger always pointed at the women?

I think we turn on our own women because we are anxious about how we are seen. We have spent so long being explained by others that we fear any explanation we do not control.

But a country is not its image. A country is the people who work in it, write about it, design for it and, yes, criticize it. The ones who hold up a mirror are not our enemies. They may be our best ambassadors, precisely because they refuse to lie.

So what would it take to support them?

Sharmeen has already named the first step. Our embassies could do far more to carry Pakistani films, music, fashion and writing to the world, with real programs and budgets rather than the occasional reception. A designer showing in Paris or a filmmaker screening in Washington should find her embassy in the front row.

The state could also recognize these women early and consistently, not only once a foreign award has made it impossible to ignore them. Honors, platforms and partnerships at home send a message abroad.

It could take the online abuse that follows women in public life seriously. Much of what is aimed at them is not criticism. It is harassment, and it drives some of our most talented women out of public view.

And the rest of us could change our first instinct. Ask questions, by all means. Ask who was cast, who was paid, who was left out. Ask whether our celebrities speak loudly enough on Gaza. But ask with proportion, and ask as people who want our own to succeed.

A woman from Karachi won two Oscars. Another took her clothes to Paris. There are countless other stories of successful women telling Pakistan’s story. The least we can do is help them tell it.

Muna Khan is a journalist and conducts writing workshops in Karachi. X: LedeingLady