ISLAMABAD: Portugal and Pakistan have agreed to establish a joint ministerial commission to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties, the Pakistani foreign minister said on Monday, signalling a renewed push to expand economic cooperation between the two countries.

The statement from Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar came during a joint presser with his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel, who arrived in Islamabad on Sunday on a two-day visit to discuss cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, renewable energy, maritime connectivity and education.

The visit comes as Islamabad seeks to strengthen economic ties with European countries and diversify its exports. Pakistan's trade with Portugal reached $288 million in fiscal year 2025, up from $189 million in 2020, according to Pakistani government figures, with the balance of trade in Pakistan’s favor.

On Monday, Dar and Rangel held one-on-one and delegation level talks in Islamabad, which covered the full spectrum of Pakistan–Portugal relations and various opportunities for closer cooperation between the two countries, according to the Pakistani foreign ministry.

"We have covered a lot of, a number of subjects, and particularly I'm pleased to have your consent to kicking off the process of setting up a joint ministerial commission," Dar said at the joint presser.

"Once that is done, then we will work together to promote the business and trade and investment," he said.

Dar said their focus was on strengthening political ties, expanding bilateral trade, and promoting investment.

"This forum can identify the difficulties which probably – or the hurdles I will call, not difficulties – which both sides need to consider from their business point of view," he added.

Rangel said his country looked forward to enhancing its bilateral relationship with Pakistan in the economic area.

"We have a high potential and we can really deliver," he said. "We fully agree that this joint ministerial committee is decisive to boost the economic dynamics of our relationship."

Rangel noted that Pakistan, being a beneficiary of the EU's Generalized Scheme of Preference Plus (GSP+), had his country's support and they could work together in their bilateral dimension for mutual advantage.

"I think that we should not hesitate on developing this bilateral platform to really enhance and improve the mutual advantages for Portugal, for Europe, and of course, for Pakistan," he said.

Rangel's visit will also feature a Pakistan-Portugal Business Forum on Monday, bringing together companies from both countries to explore commercial partnerships and investment opportunities in agri-food, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, information technology and textiles.