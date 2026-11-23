ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host the 15th annual meeting of the International Network for Nuclear Security Training and Support Centers (NSSC) in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) starting Monday, bringing together representatives from 49 member states to strengthen nuclear security training and cooperation, the foreign ministry said.

The NSSC Network serves as a platform for countries to collaborate on developing and sustaining nuclear security training and support capabilities through knowledge sharing, coordination and capacity building.

According to an information sheet issued by the IAEA ahead of the meeting, participants will review nuclear security training initiatives, discuss technical exchanges and regional cooperation, select new network leadership and develop action plans for 2026–2027.

“Hosting the meeting in Islamabad reflects Pakistan’s continued commitment and contribution to advancing nuclear security through international cooperation,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Pakistan, which operates nuclear power plants and research facilities under IAEA safeguards, has repeatedly emphasized the importance of nuclear safety and security, including through international partnerships and training initiatives.

The meeting provides an opportunity for participating countries and organizations to discuss emerging challenges and share best practices for strengthening nuclear security frameworks worldwide.

Pakistan previously hosted the NSSC Network Annual Meeting in 2016, when Islamabad became the first venue outside the IAEA headquarters in Vienna to hold the gathering.