ISLAMABAD: At least three militants were killed in a gunfight during a joint counter-terrorism operation in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province late Friday, state media reported.

KP, which borders Afghanistan, has seen a surge in militancy in recent years, with the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups frequently targeting police and security forces’ convoys and check-posts.

The latest operation was conducted in KP’s Kohat district by the provincial police force and officials of the counter-terrorism department (CTD), the Radio Pakistan broadcaster reported citing CTD.

“The killed terrorists have been identified as Abdul Hai and Abdul Rashid,” the report said. “The process of identifying the third terrorist is underway.”

Hai was the mastermind of a suicide attack on Kohat Police Lines, according to the report. The Kohat attack killed 23 people, including 17 police personnel, in Sept. this year, according to officials.

Pakistan has seen a surge in violence in its northwest in recent years, much of it blamed on the Pakistani Taliban. Islamabad frequently accuses Afghanistan of sheltering militant groups, an allegation Kabul denies.

The KP province was placed under emergency rule last month owing to the spike in militant attacks.

Earlier this month, ten policemen were killed after gunmen attacked a police convoy in Kohat, police said, adding that an ensuing exchange of fire also killed 18 militants.

The attack came during a major operation against illegal gold mining by a nexus of Pakistani Taliban militants and criminals in the Darbukach area, Kohat police said. The officers were returning from a mine when militants opened fire on them.