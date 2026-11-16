ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court on Monday remanded the wife of a senior federal investigation official and a religious teacher in police custody for four days over the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body bore marks of violence, police said.

The two suspects, identified as Afshan and Qari Ali, were arrested on Sunday after investigators reviewed security camera footage from the Islamabad home where the girl, Fatima Asghar, lived. The case adds to a series of deaths and injuries of children in the homes of wealthy and influential Pakistani families that have drawn public outrage in recent years.

“Initially, no one was nominated in the case. The suspects were identified after examination of the CCTV footage,” Dilshad Farooqi, chief of Islamabad’s Shams Colony police station, told Arab News.

According to the police report, Asghar had been living with relatives in Islamabad’s H-11 sector while memorizing the Qur’an at a local seminary.

Farooqi said the footage showed Ali, who was teaching her to memorize the holy book, beating the girl with a stick. Police said Afshan, a relative of the girl, had been named in the police report because Asghar was in her care.

Police registered a murder case on Sunday after the girl’s father, who is from the Rahim Yar Khan district in southern Punjab, filed a complaint.

According to the report, Asghar’s father told police that he was informed that she had been taken to the hospital after her health suddenly deteriorated, and that she later died there. The father said he noticed marks of violence on her body and demanded a murder investigation.

Some local media reports said Asghar was employed as a maid, which Farooqi denied. He said the household had already employed several servants.

Separately, Superintendent of Police Ayaz Hussain told Arab News the woman in custody is the wife of Muhammad-bin-Ashraf, a senior police officer who served as a regional director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In a notification issued on Sunday, the FIA removed Ashraf from his post in Gujranwala and ordered him to report to the agency’s headquarters in Islamabad until further notice. It did not give a reason.

Ashraf did not respond to Arab News’ requests for comment. He earlier told local channel Geo News that the girl had lived with the family for a long time and that they had alerted police after the incident.

Several children working in Pakistani homes have died after alleged abuse in recent years, including in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Sindh, prompting calls for stronger state protection and accountability. Some of the cases have involved the households of judges and senior bureaucrats.

In February 2025, a 12-year-old domestic worker died in Rawalpindi after allegedly being beaten by her employers over accusations that she stole chocolates.

In 2023, the wife of a civil judge was arrested after the couple’s 14-year-old maid was hospitalized with severe head injuries, fractures, and burns.