ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Senate’s Standing Committee on Health on Monday directed the country’s media regulator to immediately stop airing of infant formula milk advertisements, citing a 2002 law against the marketing of breast-milk substitutes.

The directive puts a lucrative market under renewed scrutiny in a country of over 241 million people. Pakistan imported infant formula worth around $60 million in 2024, while domestic sales stood at Rs124 billion ($443 million), according to National Institute of Child Health Director Dr. Jamal Raza. Formula milk was harmful to infant health, he said, warning that “children on formula are 15 times more likely to die due infections like pneumonia and diarrhea.”

The committee, chaired by Senator Amir Chishti, pressed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on why such advertisements were still airing, arguing that the regulator did not need fresh government instructions to enforce a law that has been in force for 24 years. Infant formula milk falls under the oversight of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

“It has been proved that airing such advertainments is against the law and that the infant formula comes under the justification of DRAP. So, ensure that from now onward, no advertisement is aired on televisions,” Chishti told PEMRA Chairperson Ambreen Jan.

Senator Shahzaib Durrani cited Section 7 of the Protection of Breastfeeding and Child Nutrition Ordinance 2002, which bars advertisements, promotional activities, free samples and direct marketing of designated infant products.

“You are a body of the federal government, so implementing federal government policies is perhaps your job,” Durrani told Jan, asking whether PEMRA was a government body or a marketing agency for formula companies.

The exchange exposed friction among state bodies, with senators saying disputes over jurisdiction had allowed advertising to continue, particularly on channels with large audiences, despite repeated committee hearings on the issue.

PEMRA officials told the committee it had written to DRAP seeking its participation in court proceedings to defend the policy and the law.

Four importers challenged DRAP’s jurisdiction over infant formula in the Sindh High Court in March 2024, and earlier this month a multinational manufacturer obtained a stay from the Islamabad High Court against a previous directive from the committee requiring formula advertisements to carry the warning “Mother’s milk is the best for a child.”

The senators rejected PEMRA’s argument, noting that the stay applied to two regulatory letters and not to the 2002 ordinance itself.

“Enforcement of Section 7 [of Protection of Breastfeeding and Child Nutrition Ordinance] will remain PEMRA’s job alone,” Chishti said.

Health Minister Mustafa Kamal told the committee that breast milk was the best nutrition for children and that formula should not be promoted. He said the ministry would follow the committee’s directives, but asked to be held accountable only for matters within its own jurisdiction.

“The ministry supports the committee’s decision,” he said.