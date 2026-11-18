ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for expanding the capacity of the country’s ports, saying stronger maritime infrastructure was essential to unlock Pakistan’s potential as a major regional trade and transshipment hub.

In recent months, Pakistan has sought to modernize its port infrastructure, improve connections with inland transport networks, and expand transshipment operations to strengthen its position in regional trade.

These efforts were particularly accelerated after the country saw an increase in transshipment activity at its ports following the outbreak of the United States-Iran war and subsequent regional maritime disruptions.

On Tuesday, PM Sharif presided over a meeting to reviews affairs relating to the country’s ports and the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) in Islamabad, according to Sharif’s office.

“The prime minister emphasized that enhancing the capacity of these ports is essential to transforming Pakistan into a key regional hub for trade and transshipment,” Sharif’s office said.

“He directed all port-related entities to work in coordination and adopt a cohesive strategy to resolve the challenges faced by the business community.”

The prime minister further instructed that processes related to the handling and clearance of cargo, along with other operational aspects, be modernized to facilitate the businesspersons and to accelerate commercial activities.

He noted that comprehensive reforms are urgently required to transform the PNSC into a modern, stable, and globally competitive organization, according to the prime minister’s office.

Sharif directed that a viable plan be developed to expand the PNSC’s fleet, thereby strengthening domestic shipping capabilities for the country’s imports and exports.