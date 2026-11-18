DHAKA: India beat Pakistan 2-1 on Tuesday to win the South Asian Championship, denying its rival a first win at the six-team tournament.

Pakistan, coached by former Peru international Nolberto Solano, took a first-half lead through Alamgir Ghazi but then had Junaid Shah sent off just before the hour mark. India quickly seized the initiative as Suhail Ahmad Bhat equalized just minutes later, and Sandip Mandi then netted the winner two minutes from the end.

Ranked 197th in the world, Pakistan had never progressed past the semifinals in the tournament’s previous 14 editions. India, ranked 140, has now won a record 10th title.

“If you compare Indian football with Pakistan’s football, we have to accept that they are ahead of us,” said Solano, who spent a decade in the Premier League playing for Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham.

Solano has called for the establishment of a professional national league in Pakistan. The country is still without a regular domestic competition and the national team has increasingly called upon players born and raised in Europe.

“Bringing 15 or 20 diaspora players from around the world and building a national team cannot be the only solution,” Solano said. “We also need to allow local players to play professional football.”

India coach Naushad Moosa also won the title as a player in 1997.

“Before, it was me individually playing and doing everything,” he said. “But here, taking the nation with me, that is a proud moment.”