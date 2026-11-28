ISLAMABAD: Internet services across Pakistan have returned to normal after a fault in the SEA-ME-WE 5 (SMW5) international submarine cable system was repaired, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Saturday.

The SMW5 is an approximately 20,000-kilometer submarine fiber-optic cable system linking Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, and has a capacity of 36.6–38 terabits per second (Tbps).

The PTA said on Saturday the restoration of the submarine cable was achieved through swift coordination between Transworld Associates (TWA) and the international SMW5 Consortium.

“The cable is now fully operational, and Internet services across the country have returned to normal operating capacity,” the country’s telecom regulator said.

Pakistan, which has more than 130 million broadband connections, relies on a network of international submarine cables to connect to the global Internet, making such systems critical to the country’s telecommunications infrastructure.

Faults in these cables can slow Internet speeds and disrupt digital services for millions of users.

“Technical teams worked round the clock to resolve the fault and restore connectivity,” the PTA said, adding that temporary traffic rerouting through alternative international links helped minimize service disruptions during the outage.