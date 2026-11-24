ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday inaugurated the second International Qirat (Qur’an recitation) Competition, bringing together participants from across the Muslim world to promote Qur’anic education, memorization and the art of recitation, while strengthening spiritual and cultural ties among Islamic nations.

Pakistan and other nations worldwide organize Qirat competitions, where participants are judged on their ability to recite verses from the Holy Qur’an aloud with precision and devotion.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Yousaf said the competition, being held on Nov. 24-26, is an expression of their collective commitment to the Holy Qur’an.

“The Holy Qur’an provides comprehensive guidance for our individual and collective lives,” the minister said. “Along with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, its understanding and practical implementation must also be promoted.”

Pakistan earlier invited nominations from all 57 members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and 11 other nations for the competition, according to the religious affairs ministry.

Scholars from Egypt and Iran will serve as judges in the competition, while Pakistan will be represented by internationally renowned Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali.

Yousaf said Pakistan considered the promotion of the teachings of the Qur’an its national responsibility.

“The Holy Qur’an teaches justice, benevolence, and respect for humanity,” he said, hoping:

“The International Qirat Competition will strengthen spiritual and cultural ties among brotherly Islamic nations.”

Pakistan organized the first-ever International Qirat Competition in November 2025, bringing together reciters from over 40 OIC states.