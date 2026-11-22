ISLAMABAD: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday condemned Israel’s continued incursions and violations of Lebanese sovereignty, reaffirming Islamabad’s steadfast support for Lebanon’s territorial integrity.

The development came as Lebanon marked its 83rd independence anniversary on Nov. 22 and President Joseph Aoun demanded Israel stop its attacks and withdraw forces from "every inch of Lebanese territory."

In June, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement that included the disarmament of Iran-backed Hezbollah, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from territories it occupies in the south and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the area.

But implementation has stalled and Hezbollah has refused to surrender its weapons. Israel's army still carries out strikes, shelling and detonations in the south, where its forces are operating in a self-declared "security zone."

"President Zardari called for an end to hostilities, strict adherence to ceasefire arrangements and the complete and unconditional withdrawal of Israeli forces from all occupied Lebanese territory," the Pakistani information ministry said, citing Zardari's letter to his Lebanese counterpart.

"The President reiterated Pakistan’s support for Lebanon’s efforts to strengthen its state institutions, preserve national unity and advance a path towards lasting peace, stability and prosperity."

In a speech on the eve of Lebanon's independence anniversary, Aoun said that Lebanon's sovereignty still faced two threats:

"The Israeli occupation of parts of our territory" and foreign interference from "influential elements within the Iranian regime" through weapons and decisions outside the authority of the Lebanese state.

There would be "no occupation ever again," he said. "And no weapons outside the state that... serve the interests of, foreign powers," he added, without naming a specific group.

Such weapons may once have served a purpose, he said, but later imposed a high cost on Lebanon when they came to serve causes beyond its borders.

"You must hand over your weapons," Aoun said.

The Lebanese government has committed to disarming Hezbollah, whose arsenal has long outstripped that of the national army and which has justified its weapons as necessary to resist Israel.

The Iran-backed group was badly weakened by recent wars with Israel since 2023.