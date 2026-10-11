ISLAMABAD: Authorities have arrested an accused person in a financial fraud case linked to the death of a female university student in Islamabad this week, a top official of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said on Sunday.

Laiba Ijaz, a gold medalist from the International Islamic University Islamabad, was found dead in the capital a day earlier. Authorities were investigating her suspected suicide and allegations that the accused, Muhammad Noman, obtained Rs9.3 million ($33,600) from the family to arrange for her studies in the United States.

FIA said late Saturday that it had completed an inquiry and registered a case against the accused, Noman and Fatima Sarwar, under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), adding that the accused had defrauded the deceased student and her family through fraudulent university admission documents.

“Muhamamd Noman, the accused in Laiba case, has been arrested,” FIA Director-General Usman Anwar told Arab News on Sunday, without sharing further details.

FIA said on Saturday the accused had fabricated scholarship award letters, university admission offer letters, and fee payment receipts to defraud Ijaz.

It said Rs2.9 million ($10,400) were paid to the accused via Ijaz’s bank account, while the remaining amount was paid in cash.

“Tragically, Laiba Ijaz passed away as a result of this severe financial fraud and the accompanying mental anguish,” it added.

The statement came as Interior Minister Naqvi called it a “test case” for authorities, amid a wider crackdown on human smuggling, illegal migration and visa fraud.

“This is a test case for us,” Naqvi told reporters during a visit to the bereaved family on Saturday night. “I can say that I will personally pursue their case.”

The minister’s visit followed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s intervention in the case. Sharif directed Islamabad’s inspector general of police and chief commissioner to immediately take the suspect into custody, according to a statement issued by his office.

“The role of any other individuals involved in the case will be determined during the course of the inquiry,” FIA said on Saturday.