ISLAMABAD: The governor of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) said on Monday that eliminating “terrorism” in the northwest remains the center’s top priority, a day after the federal government imposed an emergency in the province and suspended the provincial administration led by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Pakistan’s president imposed emergency rule in KP on Sunday at the prime minister’s advice. The measure was invoked under Articles 232 and 234 of Pakistan’s constitution that deal with emergency and the imposition of governor’s rule in a province. The center said Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, a representative of the center, will run the province with an 11-member advisory council till the time emergency is imposed in KP.

Pakistan’s federal government imposed emergency rule after blaming the PTI-led government of failing to address militancy. KP, which borders Afghanistan, has seen a surge in militant attacks in recent months. The PTI rejects the federal government’s accusations and has instead urged it to form a counterterrorism policy via consensus. The party says the imposition of emergency rule is a power grab by the center. It took place when thousands of supporters of jailed former PM Imran Khan are marching toward the capital to demand his release.

Kundi chaired a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee at the Governor House in Peshawar on Monday, a statement from his office said. The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, members of the advisory council, the Corps Commander Peshawar, the provincial chief secretary, the inspector general of police, and other senior civil and military officials.

“As I have said before, there are lots of issues such as development and other things,” Kundi said in televised remarks. “But [battling]] terrorism and extremism is our first priority.”

Kundi said he has instructed the governor to address the needs of the provincial police and security forces in KP as they are the “first line” of defense against militants.

POLICE DETAIN HUNDREDS

Separately, tensions in the province continue to remain high as police detained hundreds of Khan supporters in KP. Two police officials, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said 278 members of the PTI had been detained in KP since emergency was imposed on Sunday.

The hugely popular former cricket star’s party said on Sunday the province’s chief minister Sohail Afridi had been arrested hours after the extraordinary constitutional measures were announced by Pakistan’s presidency.

An administrative official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that Afridi had been placed in “protective custody” in his official residence but later moved to another location.

KP is a stronghold for Khan’s party, and the PTI-led government there would be “non-functional” until the security situation improves, the government said.

Khan has been behind bars since August 2023, facing scores of charges ranging from corruption to inciting violence, following widespread anti-military riots in May that year.

He and his legal team reject the allegations, branding them as politically motivated.

With additional details from AFP