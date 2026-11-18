ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank this week approved a $500 million loan to help Pakistan reform its federal civil pension system as rising retirement costs leave less money for development and social spending.

Pakistan’s annual federal pension bill has grown nearly fivefold since fiscal 2016 and now exceeds Rs1 trillion ($3.6 billion). Under the longstanding system, employees made no pension contributions and the government paid retirement benefits entirely from its annual budget.

Pakistan began moving newly hired federal civil servants to a contributory scheme in July 2024. The shift allows workers and the government to set aside money for retirement throughout an employee’s career, though Islamabad must still pay benefits owed under the old system.

“Pakistan has taken important steps to strengthen its federal pension system, and this program will help sustain and institutionalize those reforms,” ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan said in a statement.

The new scheme is mandatory for federal civil servants appointed on a regular basis from July 1, 2024. Employees contribute 10 percent of their pensionable pay each month, while the federal government contributes 12 percent, according to Pakistan’s pension fund rules.

ADB said the results-based loan would support the first phase of Pakistan’s pension reform plan, including the transition to the new scheme. The financing will also help the government digitize pension records, improve services for beneficiaries and help employees understand their retirement benefits.

The bank said the reforms were intended to make more money available for development and social programs over time. It did not give an estimate of the savings or say when the federal budget would begin to see them.