ADEN: Yemen’s Armed Forces said on Saturday they carried out 816 operations against Houthi forces over the past 24 hours, claiming that 149 field commanders and fighters were killed or wounded.

In a statement, the military spokesperson said the operations were conducted as part of the Dawn of Yemen campaign, with support from the Popular Resistance, and targeted Houthi positions, reinforcements and gatherings across several fronts.

The operations included 699 artillery strikes, 65 drone attacks, 38 rocket-launcher strikes and 14 airstrikes, according to the statement. The spokesperson added that 71 military vehicles and pieces of equipment had been destroyed or disabled.

On the southern fronts, the spokesperson said Aden was secure and that all military formations tasked with defending the city and southern governorates were operating under a unified command.

Yemeni forces had repelled Houthi attempts to advance or infiltrate positions in Lahj, Al-Dhale and Abyan, forcing the fighters to withdraw, the statement said. Forces were continuing to reinforce defensive positions and respond to Houthi movements according to developments on the ground.

In Taiz, government forces, supported by the Popular Resistance, repelled what the spokesperson described as widespread Houthi attacks on several fronts in the city and surrounding countryside. They also thwarted infiltration attempts and forced the attackers to retreat after inflicting casualties and material losses, while air and artillery strikes targeted Houthi positions, reinforcements and weapons depots.

On the Marib and Al-Jawf fronts, forces maintained their positions along the front lines and in areas previously captured, while continuing operations to monitor Houthi movements, target positions and weapons depots, and suppress sources of fire.

Forces in Shabwa and Lahj also responded to hostile fire and targeted Houthi positions and gatherings, the spokesperson said.

The statement accused the Houthis of continuing attacks with ballistic missiles aimed at government-held areas and shelling homes in villages in rural Taiz. It also accused the group of using siege and starvation against residents of Taiz, describing this as a violation of international humanitarian law.

The spokesperson said the escalation would not deter the armed forces from their duty to protect Yemenis and national resources, adding that offensive operations under the Dawn of Yemen campaign would continue until all its objectives were achieved.

The armed forces said they were taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law.