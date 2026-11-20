The recorded violations include 870 airspace violations, contravening UN Security Council Resolution 1701

Ongoing Israeli military actions have caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure, hindering the return of displaced residents

BEIRUT: The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Friday that Israeli violations continued across southern Lebanon in October, including airstrikes and artillery shelling targeting several towns and villages. According to UN News, UNIFIL said in a statement that its peacekeepers recorded 2,840 Israeli artillery shells fired, 870 airspace violations and 90 airstrikes during October, in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The mission also reported the continued presence of Israeli occupation forces in parts of southern Lebanon, noting that extensive damage to homes and civilian infrastructure was preventing displaced residents from returning to their communities. Children and schools affected by continuing violence UNIFIL highlighted the humanitarian and psychological impact of the ongoing tensions, particularly on children, saying schools within its area of operations continued to function under difficult security conditions. UNIFIL spokesperson Candice Ardell said that during a visit to a public intermediate school in the town of Tibnin for an explosive ordnance risk-awareness session, she heard drones overhead and explosions in the distance. Ardell quoted the school's principal as saying that children became frightened and trembled whenever they heard warplanes, prompting teachers to comfort them through clapping and singing to help ease their fear and anxiety. UNIFIL to continue operations until mandate expires UNIFIL reaffirmed that its peacekeepers would continue carrying out their duties despite challenges on the ground. The mission said its priorities during the remaining weeks of its mandate include monitoring developments and reporting impartially, maintaining communication and coordination with relevant parties to help reduce tensions, and supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces in extending state authority across southern Lebanon. "Our mandate remains in place, and our peacekeepers will continue fulfilling their duties to the fullest until the final day," Ardell said. UNIFIL has been deployed in southern Lebanon since 1978 and currently comprises approximately 7,500 personnel from nearly 50 countries. In August 2025, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2790, extending UNIFIL's mandate for the final time until the end of 2026. Under the resolution, the mission is scheduled to begin withdrawing on Jan. 1, 2027, with the withdrawal process continuing throughout the year.