US president says Iran wants a deal but not one that is “acceptable” to him

Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner discuss mediation efforts with Qatari officials, Axios reports

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that Tehran wants a deal but not one that is “acceptable” to him.Trump has oscillated between wanting a resolution to the longstanding nuclear issue and saying that the US does not need to make any deal with its longtime adversary.“We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal,” he said at a press conference.Earlier this week, Iran widened its attacks on its Gulf neighbors, targeting a US air base in Kuwait and launching several attacks on Bahrain in what appeared to be retaliation for an American strike the day before.At the same time Iran has ramped up attacks on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz using a US-protected shipping lane.As fears grow that the US could return to a bombing campaign against Iran, Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met in Berlin on Thursday with senior Qatari officials to discuss mediation efforts between the US and Iran, Axios reported. Trump told the same news website on Thursday that he won't decide on his next step in the war until the new year. The US president was also asked on Friday about a reported plot by Iran to potentially detonate an explosive laced with nuclear material, or a "dirty bomb," in the United States. “We won’t allow that," Trump said.“We know a lot about what’s happening in Iran,” he added. “We know everything they say. We know who they are, where they are. We’ll find out about it.”