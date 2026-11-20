TUNIS: A Tunisian court has sentenced a prominent rights activist to five years in prison on charges of corruption during her tenure as head of a transitional justice commission, her lawyer said Friday.

Sihem Bensedrine, 76, was president of the now-defunct Truth and Dignity Commission, set up following Tunisia’s 2011 revolution to investigate human rights violations and corruption under previous authoritarian leaders.

In June, she was also handed 25 years in a separate case that accused her of falsifying the commission’s final report in 2020.

Her lawyer Fathi Rebii told AFP on Friday that Bensedrine was charged under anti-corruption laws in the latest case.

Rights groups have denounced the proceedings against her as harassment from authorities seeking to punish her for her activism.

Tunisia emerged from the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011 as a beacon of democratic hope for the region after decades of authoritarianism.

But rights groups have reported backsliding under President Kais Saied.

Bensedrine was arrested in 2024 and detained for over six months but has since remained free pending appeals in the cases against her.

Amnesty International described the latest verdict as an “outrageous injustice.”

It said Bensedrine was “being punished for her historic work as head of the transitional justice commission to expose decades of state abuses and for her years of steadfast human rights work.”

Former commission member Khaled Krichi was also sentenced to four years in prison, while ex-minister Mabrouk Korchid received six years, according to Rebii.

After her June sentencing, Bensedrine said she had been targeted by “officials who are holding the state hostage” in order to “settle scores” and “discredit our work.”

Many critics of President Saied have been jailed or have fled Tunisia.