ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces say they have carried out 854 operations against Houthi forces across several fronts in recent hours, claiming that 193 field commanders and fighters were killed or wounded.

In a statement, a military spokesperson said the operations were conducted as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign, with support from the Popular Resistance, and targeted Houthi positions, gatherings, fortifications, reinforcements and military equipment.

The breakdown included 31 airstrikes, 91 drone attacks, 45 rocket-launcher strikes and 687 artillery strikes, the spokesperson said.

The operations also destroyed or disabled 81 transport vehicles and pieces of military equipment, as well as advanced command and control centers, observation posts and fortifications, according to the statement.

On the Al-Jawf and Marib fronts, forces deployed along contact lines continued combat operations against Houthi positions, targeting field commanders and suppressing sources of fire.

In Taiz, government forces and Popular Resistance fighters continued to confront Houthi movements and target positions and gatherings, while forces on the southern front carried out operations in response to developments on the ground, the spokesperson said.

The statement also addressed coalition strikes on Hodeidah port facilities and sites in Sanaa, saying they followed a prior evacuation warning to civilians. It said the targets were used by the Houthis to support their military operations, including workshops for assembling drones and ballistic missiles.

The spokesperson accused the group of exploiting civilian infrastructure and turning it into a source of threats to Yemenis, the region and maritime traffic in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab.

The armed forces said ending the threat posed by the Houthis and protecting the population and national resources remained priorities, adding that operations would continue until the objectives of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign were achieved.