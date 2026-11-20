A tanker sailing outbound through the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unknown projectile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday
The vessel's company security officer had reported a fire on board, the agency said.
The ship was hit 8 nautical miles north of Khasab in Oman's Musandam region, which forms the southern coast of the waterway.
No casualties or environmental impact were reported, and authorities were investigating the incident.
The attack was reported as Iranian media said that a missile had hit Iran's Qeshm Island on the northern side of the strait.