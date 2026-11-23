ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal will attend today, Monday, the departure ceremony of a Chinese mission that would be carrying first Pakistani astronaut to space, Iqbal's ministry said.

The mission will make the Pakistani astronaut the first foreign visitor to China’s Tiangong space station, extending bilateral cooperation beyond satellite launches to human spaceflight. Both countries signed an agreement in Feb. 2025 to train Pakistani astronauts for the mission.

Pakistan’s space agency said on Sunday that China has successfully completed a launch rehearsal for its Shenzhou-24 spacecraft as the two countries move a step closer to their first joint human spaceflight mission.

Iqbal will be visiting the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China to meet the two Pakistani astronauts, who have completed their training, and one of them will be finally selected for the mission before the spaceflight.

"The spaceflight of Pakistan's first astronaut will be a historic moment for the entire nation," Iqbal was quoted as saying by his ministry.

"This flight represents Pakistan journey towards space, carrying the dreams of our youth beyond the Earth," he said.

"Pakistan-China friendship, higher than the Himalayas, will soar even higher than the skies with this historic flight."

Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) earlier said the launch rehearsal took place at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, where all three crew members successfully completed the required pre-flight procedures.

Zhu Lu, an official at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, said the three astronauts had demonstrated determination and performed all operations accurately during the joint exercise, SUPARCO said on Sunday.

The Shenzhou-24 spacecraft and its Long March-2F rocket were moved to the launch area on Nov. 17 for final preparations. Chinese authorities have yet to announce a confirmed launch date.

Pakistan shortlisted two pilots, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud, for the mission. One will travel to Tiangong as a payload specialist, while the other will serve as a backup.

The selected astronaut is expected to spend about a week aboard the space station conducting scientific experiments before returning to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft.

The mission follows years of expanding space cooperation between Pakistan and China, including Chinese launches of Pakistani satellites and plans to send a Pakistani-built rover aboard China’s Chang’e-8 lunar mission around 2028.

China completed construction of its Tiangong space station in 2022 and has sought to expand international participation in its space program as it works toward landing astronauts on the Moon by 2030.