KARACHI: Pakistan will bring together local businesses and a visiting Portuguese delegation at an investment forum in Islamabad today, Monday, as the two countries seek to expand trade, encourage joint ventures and strengthen commercial ties during Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel's visit.

The forum comes as Islamabad seeks to diversify exports and attract foreign investment, including from European markets. Bilateral trade with Portugal rose to $288 million in fiscal year 2025 from $189 million in 2020, according to Pakistani government figures, with Pakistan recording a trade surplus.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a civil-military body established in 2023 to streamline foreign investment, said on Sunday it would play a central role in organizing the Pakistan-Portugal Business Forum, which Rangel will also attend.

"The engagement will focus on exploring bilateral trade and investment potential, promoting business partnerships and identifying new avenues of economic cooperation between the two countries," SIFC said in a statement.

The forum will bring together investors, entrepreneurs and business representatives from both countries for direct discussions on investment prospects, commercial partnerships and potential joint ventures.

The Foreign Ministry earlier identified agri-food, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, information technology and textiles among the sectors where companies from the two countries would explore opportunities.

According to SIFC, the forum will also allow Portuguese companies to assess Pakistan's investment potential and engage directly with local investors and relevant government stakeholders.

The council said its investment facilitation framework was intended to connect foreign investors with commercial opportunities and help translate diplomatic engagement into business partnerships.

Rangel arrived in Islamabad on Sunday for a two-day visit at the invitation of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The visit coincides with the 77th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Portugal, established on Nov. 7, 1949.

The two foreign ministers are scheduled to address a joint press conference on Monday morning, according to an official notification.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry had said the ministers' consultations would cover trade and investment, agriculture, particularly olive cultivation and processing, renewable energy, maritime connectivity, migration and education.

It had also said they would exchange views on regional and international developments and cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral forums.