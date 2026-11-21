WASHINGTON: US Central Command on Saturday denied an Iranian account that its forces had fired a missile at a US F-16 fighter jet over the Gulf, damaging the aircraft and forcing it to make an emergency landing.

Iranian state media ⁠earlier reported that ⁠the country’s air defense systems targeted the aircraft on Friday evening, causing it to abort its mission and land at a nearby airport.

“Iran did ⁠not attack a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday — at all,” Central Command said in a statement, adding that all US military fighter jets in the Middle East were safe and accounted for.

Iran has made similar accounts during the war of shooting down or ⁠damaging ⁠US aircraft, which the US military has denied.

The war erupted when the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February and has since spread across the Middle East, killing thousands of people, disrupting shipping and pushing up global energy prices.