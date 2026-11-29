Postponed legislative elections may occur in first half of 2027 if certain conditions are met, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates

Decision to delay attributed to Israeli-imposed obstacles, including over 1,000 military checkpoints affecting movement

LONDON: The Palestinian Authority has rejected the call for elections in the first three months of next year, affirming that presidential and legislative elections are scheduled for September 2027. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced on Sunday that the postponed Palestinian legislative elections could take place in the first half of 2027, if certain conditions are met. It said that the rescheduling of the vote from Nov. 28 to September next year was due to ongoing Israeli-imposed obstacles preventing free, fair, and comprehensive elections across the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, according to the Palestine News Agency. It noted that more than 1,000 Israeli military checkpoints are restricting Palestinian movement in the West Bank, as Israeli forces continue to attack the Gaza Strip despite a US-sponsored ceasefire in the coastal enclave. France, Britain and six other countries on Saturday called on the Palestinian Authority to hold legislative elections in the first three months of 2027. “Twenty years after the last national election in Palestine, and five years after the postponement of the legislative elections planned for 2021, this lack of elections continues to deprive the Palestinian people of the right to express themselves democratically,” the joint statement said. Israel, which held its own elections late last month, has repeatedly denied any role in the delay. The Palestinian Authority has been under pressure to reform its own political systems as it faces challenges arising from aggressive Israeli policies in the West Bank, over which it has partial control, as well as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza caused by the war between Israel and Hamas that began in late 2023. Except for municipal votes, the last election in the Palestinian territories was in 2006, when voters elected members of the Palestinian Legislative Council, the legislature of the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas secured a surprise victory over its rival, Fatah. Mahmoud Abbas, 91, has been president since January 2005. A refugee from the now-Israeli town of Safed in the Galilee, he is one of Fatah’s living co-founders, a movement that dominates the Palestinian Authority.