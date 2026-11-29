The Israeli military prosecution is seeking the death penalty for a Palestinian accused of killing an Israeli in September

This would mark the first-ever application of the death penalty against a Palestinian

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military prosecution informed the family of an Israeli killed by a Palestinian in September that it was seeking the death penalty for the alleged shooter, the military said Sunday, which would be the first ever use of the sentence against a Palestinian. “The Military Prosecutor’s Office informed the family of the late Netanel Shukron that it intends to file an indictment against the terrorist Kadri Samara, who carried out the attack in which Netanel was murdered... This is the first indictment to be filed since the (law) was amended in May 2026, which prescribes a mandatory death sentence” for such cases, the military said.